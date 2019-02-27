UNDER INVESTIGATION The loss of a sand storage structure near Haileybury on the weekend is not expected to affect winter highway maintenance. Sometime on the morning of February 23, a timber dome structure at the Haileybury maintenance yard on Highway 558 collapsed, said Carole Paiement, regional communications services coordinator with the Ministry of Transportation. There were no injuries and the ministry is investigating the cause of the collapse. Maintenance contractor IMOS “has made arrangements to ensure winter maintenance services continue uninterrupted for the duration of this winter,” she said in an email. “The ministry is reviewing options to replace the timber dome structure that failed.” (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)