61ST NOAA ON DISPLAY The 61st annual Northern Ontario Art Association juried exhibition is now on display at the Englehart and Area Historical Museum until May 20. A reception for the show, hosted by the Englehart Area Artists (EAA), was held Sunday, May 6. Pictured here is EAA president Linda Mustard with a painting by EAA member Berdina Beaven who could not be present. Beaven’s collage, titled Big Wind, was one of 35 artworks on display. Also in the exhibition is Elephant Baby by Temiskaming Palette and Brush Club member Jamie Hawken. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)

